Police searching for suspect accused of carjacking pregnant woman in Grove City

Police on Wednesday said the vehicle was recovered.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police has recovered a vehicle that was carjacked from a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Police are still looking for a young male suspect.

The carjacking happened around 1:30 P.M. when the woman said she stopped at a stop sign on a side street near White Road and Hoover Road.

Police said the suspect opened the door and demanded the woman to get out of the vehicle. The woman got out and the suspect drove off in the vehicle.

Police did not provide more details about the suspect and the case remains under investigation.