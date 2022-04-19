2 men charged with felonious assault in Etna Township shooting

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been charged after a shooting in Etna Township early Monday morning.
According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, deputies were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the Mayflower housing addition on reports of a shooting.
A caller said a woman had come to her residence asking for help. The victim told the caller she had been shot at a neighboring home.
Officers with the Pataskala Police Department responded to the area to assist. Officers were able to find the victim and where the shooting occurred.
The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police went to the scene and detained two male suspects, identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Lucas and 41-year-old Jason Penna. When deputies arrived, both were transferred to the custody of the sheriff’s office and taken in for questioning.
Lucas and Penna were later charged with felonious assault and taken to the Licking County Jail.
According to Sheriff Thorp, the relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
