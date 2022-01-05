Pregnant woman, 19-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting during reported robbery

Columbus police responded to a report of the robbery and shooting shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bairsford Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old pregnant woman and 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting in east Columbus Monday when they told police they were robbed by roughly eight people.

Columbus police responded to a report of the robbery and shooting shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bairsford Drive.

Arriving officers found the young man and woman, who had both been shot. According to police, the woman is six months pregnant.

The victims told police they had been robbed by around eight suspects.

Both victims were taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.