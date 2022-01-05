Woman rear-ended, shot at in Columbus by suspect in vehicle with no tags, tinted windows

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. at Hamilton Road and Refugee Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot at early Wednesday morning after a Black Acura with tinted windows and no tags ran into the back of her vehicle.

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. at Hamilton Road and Refugee Road, according to Columbus police.

Police said the victim was stopped at a red light when the Acura hit the back of her vehicle. When the victim went to get out of her vehicle, the Acura took off.

The victim said as she began to follow the suspect vehicle, the passenger pointed a gun out the passenger window with a green laser attached.

The passenger in the Acura shot at the victim three times. The victim's vehicle was struck once on the passenger side door, police said.