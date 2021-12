The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Champion Avenue just before 8:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were injured after a reported shooting Thursday night in the Mount Vernon area, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. Police describe the other victims' conditions as stable.