Man charged with assault, vandalism in incident at Westerville restaurant

Michael Smith is currently in the Franklin County Jail and scheduled to appear in court Friday.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police said a man caught on video throwing items at a restaurant employee and fighting a customer has been arrested.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 30-year-old Michael Smith has been charged with assault and vandalism.

Police said they were able to identify Smith thanks to a tip from the public after the city posted surveillance video of the incident which happened on Sept. 21 at GENJIGO on East Schrock Road.

According to court records, Smith ordered food from the restaurant and left before returning a few minutes later with an issue about his order.

While employees were correcting his order, Smith was on his phone, allegedly yelling obscenities and talking about assaulting his girlfriend.

An employee asked Smith to stop yelling curse words and to lower his voice.

Smith became upset with the employee and start screaming at her, according to the court documents. He continued to get upset and ended up throwing several items at the employee, striking her.

According to court documents, Smith caused damage that forced the business to close and the total amount loss to the restaurant was $1,482.90.