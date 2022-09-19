x
Crime

Records: Woman charged with murder of South Linden man in custody

Mercedes Reyes, 25, is charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Shomari Little.
Credit: Franklin County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman wanted for the murder of a man in the South Linden area earlier this month is currently in jail.

According to court records, 25-year-old Mercedes Reyes was taken into custody on Monday. Reyes is charged with killing 26-year-old Shomari Little.

According to police, Little was shot on Sept. 10 on the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. during an argument that involved a group of people.

Little was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he died. His death is the 95th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.

Reyes is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

