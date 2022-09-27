Homicide suspect in custody after barricade situation at east Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a man wanted in a homicide is in custody after a barricade situation at an east side apartment complex Tuesday morning.
More than a dozen units and officers, including hostage negotiators, responded to the apartment complex in the 2400 block of Burgandy Lane just before 8 a.m.
Other people in the complex were able to get out safely, according to police.
Police initially said there was a one male inside an apartment who had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect’s identity is not known at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.