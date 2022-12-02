Police arrest 2nd suspect charged with murder in Hilltop shooting

Police say Ahmed Abdulkadir, 18, was arrested and charged on Friday with robbery and murder in the shooting death of Miguel Arriola on Aug. 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has arrested a second suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the Hilltop neighborhood earlier this year.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Wicklow Road for a report of shots fired. Additional 911 callers told dispatch that two vehicles were chasing and shooting each other.

Arriving officers were directed to the area of Parkside Road and South Roys Avenue where they found Arriola sitting in the front seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was found in the vehicle, but he was not injured.