Police: 10-year-old arrested after teacher at west Columbus school finds gun in backpack

A boy was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a staff member found a weapon in the student's backpack, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was arrested after a staff member from a west Columbus school found a weapon in his backpack Thursday.

Columbus police were dispatched to Westgate Alternative Elementary School on Wicklow Road Thursday morning on a report of a gun found in a backpack.

An elementary school staff member found the gun in a boy's backpack and reported the weapon to the Columbus Division of Police. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown for nearly an hour while the incident was investigated.

Sgt. Jospeh Albert told 10TV that the boy was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and having the weapon on school grounds.

Jacqueline Bryant, the director of communications for Columbus City Schools, applauded the individuals who came forward and reported the concern saying that it demonstrates "See Something, Say Something."