Police: 1 fatally shot near Westgate Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally shot in the area of Westgate Park Friday night, according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were called to Wicklow Road near the park for a report of shots fired just before 10:20 p.m.

About 15 minutes later, police found one person shot who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatcher said it was unclear exactly where the person was found.

Police said suspect information was not immediately available.