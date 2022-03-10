Suspect indicted on murder charge in connection to Hilltop shooting

Hussein Bilal, 21, was charged with murder, felonious assault and two counts of robbery on Sept. 22. He was arrested six days later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Columbus man for fatally shooting a man in the Hilltop neighborhood two months ago, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Wicklow Road for a report of shots fired on Aug. 19. Additional 911 callers told dispatch that two vehicles were chasing and shooting each other.

Once officers arrived in the area, they were directed to the area of Parkside Road and South Roys Avenue. Officers found 32-year-old Miguel Arriola sitting in the front seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was found in the vehicle, but he was not injured.

Hussein Bilal, 21, was charged with murder, felonious assault and two counts of robbery on Sept. 22. He was indicted six days later.