Police arrest 2 suspects accused of impersonating officers in Ohio home invasion

The two suspects are accused of dressing as officers during a home invasion in Kettering. They were arrested hours later in Whitehall.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities arrested two suspects accused of impersonating police officers during what is believed to be a targeted home invasion near Dayton early Tuesday morning. The suspects were arrested hours later in Whitehall.

The Kettering Police Department received a 911 call from a woman at a gas station around 1:20 a.m. saying she and her boyfriend were robbed at gunpoint.

The woman told police they arrived at their home when two armed men, dressed as officers, approached them and said the man was in trouble and under arrest. The suspects forced the couple to sit on a couch, but the woman was able to run away, drive to the gas station and call 911.

The Whitehall Division of Police's Flock cameras, which can read license plates, was able to identify the suspect's vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

Kettering officers joined Whitehall's SWAT team as they searched multiple locations. Police Lieutenant Brad Lambert said officers found some items they strongly believe are involved in the home invasion.

The two suspects were arrested, but the incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the home invasion, but investigators believe it was a targeted crime.

Nobody was injured in the home invasion.

