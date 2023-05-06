Police: 2 guns recovered, 2 people in custody after fights at Columbus Convention Center

No officers were injured in the incident. There's no word on if any charges will be filed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least two people were taken into custody after two separate fights broke out during a high school graduation ceremony at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Sunday afternoon.

The first fight started at 12:40 p.m. in the ballroom of the convention center where the Academy of Urban School High School’s graduation was taking place, along with a volleyball tournament and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Police said the fight was between one of the graduates and a former student.

Eighteen minutes later, a second fight broke out on the loading dock between friends of the people involved in the first fight.

Police said two males ran into the loading dock area when police arrived and one person was taken into custody. Moments later, the other ran into the parking garage area and was taken into custody.

According to Columbus Division of Police Commander Justin Coleman, the suspects led officers on a foot chase past the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Coleman says two guns were recovered on the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. There's no word on if any charges will be filed.

10TV asked Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther about the incident and he responded by saying, "Everyone acted quickly and swiftly and no one was hurt."





