Licking County man sentenced to life in prison on rape charges involving children

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Licking County man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to endangering children and rape charges.

The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office said that on Dec. 1, 2022, a 12-year-old child was in John Tanner Jr.’s care and was found to have a bruise on her cheek. The child told authorities that Tanner had punched her in the face and struck her multiple times.

Tanner had a prior conviction for endangering children where the same child was the victim, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During the investigation, authorities removed multiple children from the home and Tanner no longer had contact with them.

The children told detectives that Tanner sexually assault them and physically abused them.

On Friday, Tanner pleaded guilty in court to two counts of rape of a child under 13 years of age, two counts of rape by force, endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tanner entered his guilty plea a day before his trial was scheduled to start.

The judge ruled that Tanner may have the possibility of parole after 20 years.

