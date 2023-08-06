Man arrested, charged with murder of 20-year-old woman in southeast Columbus

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to an apartment complex on Brooke Colony Drive off Refugee Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man charged with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in southeast Columbus Monday afternoon has been arrested, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say 28-year-old Miles Gibson was arrested on a warrant Thursday after being charged with the murder of Kennedy Cowans.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire found Cowans suffering from a gunshot wound. Cowans was taken to Mount Carmel East where she was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot as Gibson and Cowans were arguing. Cowans went into the complex looking for help and was found by witnesses, according to police.

