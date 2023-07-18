Ohio AG: Pickerington massage parlor suspected of acting as front for human trafficking, prostitution

Law enforcement officials are serving the warrant at Massage Experts, located at 1234 Hill Road North, just north of Refugee Road.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Law enforcement officials are investigating a Pickerington massage parlor suspected of acting as a front for human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Pickering Police Department and other agencies served multiple warrants at Massage Experts, located at 1234 Hill Road North, just north of Refugee Road.

Detectives searched a private residence in connection to the investigation.

According to a Facebook post from Pickerington police, the warrant is the result of an 8-month investigation.

Anyone with direct information about any crimes at the business is asked to contact Pickerington police at 614-575-6911.