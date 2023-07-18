Family demands justice following the shooting death of Tay Green

Green was shot and killed at a pool party in northeast Columbus Friday evening.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The parents of 18-year-old Tay Green are calling for the teens charged with his murder to be tried as adults.

Carla and Oliver Green said their son, 18-year-old Tay Green, was quiet, but a true leader.

"I don't think anybody ever wakes up and thinks today is going to be the day something like this happens,” Carla said.

The two adopted and raised Tay and his siblings.

“He was a very quiet young man, but he was listening to me at the same time,” said his father.

His mother said Tay was in his second year of the automotive collision and repair center at his school. His dream was to move to Florida and open a body shop. Tay wanted to get married and have kids.



“Unfortunately, we'll never get to experience those dreams that he had," Carla said.

Last Friday, Columbus police said Tay was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northeast Columbus during a pool party.

"What's going through my head is what made you so mad that you had to take a life,” Carla said.

On Monday the two charged with his murder, 15-year-old D’Angelo Harris and 16-year-old Andrez Kelly, were in juvenile court.

The Green’s said the two teens made an “adult decision” and they need to be held accountable for their actions.

"What I want to tell these children, is that you don't just affect the person whom you bring offense to. You affect your family, you affect your family...it's like a domino effect.”