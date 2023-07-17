COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot in northeast Columbus Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the Park Vista Apartments, located off Forest Hills Boulevard, on reports of a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police described the victim as a male but were unable to provide information to 10TV on his age and whether there are any suspects or persons of interest in the shooting.



This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV News for any updates.