5 arrests made, nearly 6 pounds of narcotics seized during southern Ohio drug bust

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Five people were arrested and nearly six pounds of narcotics were seized during a drug bust in southern Ohio on Monday.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth.

Officers found and seized 2.5 pounds of suspected meth, 2.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl and half a pound of crack cocaine. The search also uncovered four guns, $16,103 in cash and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is about $201,000, according to the sheriff's office.

The following arrests were made as a result of the search:

Mary Sexton, 53, charged with trafficking and possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

Austin Sexton, 27, charged with trafficking and possession of drugs

Derrick Hutchinson, 35, charged with trafficking and possession of drugs

Delaquan Myers, 34, charged with trafficking possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability

Mischa Williams, 24, charged with trafficking and possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools

The sheriff's office added that Myers and Williams both had warrants out for their arrests out of Franklin County.

The five suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

