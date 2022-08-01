2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown

Police said the operation covered multiple areas within the city and Franklin County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted Operation Wheels Down Part III on June 30 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police said the operation covered multiple areas within the city and Franklin County. Below are the statistics from Saturday’s efforts:

11 vehicles impounded

2 stolen vehicles were recovered, third possible stolen vehicle had VIN removed

26 traffic citations issued

2 felony charges filed

5 misdemeanor writs served

2 felony writs served

Over the course of Operation Wheels Down, police said 66 people have been arrested, summonsed or had citations issued. Those charged included no operator’s license, OVI, reckless operation, failure to comply.

Eight of those include felony charges including aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing.

During the first operation on May 7, 11 people were arrested or summonsed. Police said nine of those have pleaded guilty.

Below are additional statistics provided by police from all three operations.