4 arrested, 14 vehicles impounded during ATV, dirt bike crackdown in central Ohio

Of the 14 vehicles that were impounded, two of them were stolen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested four people and impounded 14 vehicles on Saturday in central Ohio as the Columbus Division of Police continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on city streets.

Police impounded 10 vehicles in Columbus and four others from Franklin County, according to a release from the division.

A total of 18 people were cited or issued a summons. One person who was arrested had a felony warrant and two others who were arrested had misdemeanor warrants.

Two people were charged with felony fleeing, one person was charged with OVI and another person who was arrested was in possession of methamphetamine.

Two stolen dirt bikes were also recovered during the operation.

"There's not a neighborhood in this city that hasn't called in and complained about this kind of activity and the safety issue is really a concern for parents. The resources that we put towards this operation are additional resources that we are putting on the street, in addition to the patrolling of the parks, in additional violence intervention programs," said Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight.