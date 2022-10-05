11 charged, 9 vehicles impounded in Columbus ATV and dirt bike crackdown

'Operation Wheels Down’ is the latest effort to crack down on illegal and unsafe ATV and dirt bike use throughout the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police arrested 11 people, including a wanted felon, on Saturday during the division’s first operation of the season to crack down on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on city streets.

Last week, police announced Operation Wheels Down, the latest effort to crack down on what authorities have deemed unsafe and reckless ATV and dirt bike use.

Saturday marked the first of what Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said is many operations to take place throughout the summer.

Over the course of the day, the operation resulted in the following:

11 people arrested or summonsed

2 traffic citations issued

1 firearm recovered

9 ATV’s or dirt bikes impounded

Of the people arrested, police said one was a missing person from a nearby Ohio county and another was a wanted felon. Two of the arrests included felony charges for possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

Drivers who are caught illegally operating an ATV or dirt bike could face a fine of up to $1,000. Additionally, the vehicle could be impounded and the driver could spend up to 30 days in jail, Bryant said.

While recklessly driving ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets is illegal, Columbus police have said tracking down drivers can be difficult due to policy that does now allow officers to pursue them in most cases.

While efforts like Operation Wheels Down are aimed at lowering the number of reckless drivers on city streets, officials have said they rely on community members to report the incidents as quickly as possible.