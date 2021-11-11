1 robbed at gunpoint in off-campus area of Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in the off-campus area of the Ohio State University.
According to the university, the robbery happened on East 12th Avenue, just east of Summit Street near an alley just before 6 p.m.
The university said a male approached the victim, pointed a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.
After taking the victim's cell phone and wallet, the suspect ran away southbound in the alley toward Chittenden Avenue.
The victim was not an Ohio State student. No injuries were reported.