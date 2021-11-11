1 robbed at gunpoint in off-campus area of Ohio State

According to the university, the robbery happened on East 12th Avenue, just east of Summit Street near an alley just before 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in the off-campus area of the Ohio State University.

The university said a male approached the victim, pointed a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.

After taking the victim's cell phone and wallet, the suspect ran away southbound in the alley toward Chittenden Avenue.