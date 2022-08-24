Man sentenced to 63 months for shooting driver on I-71 near Linden

Jordan Slocom agreed to a plea deal to counts of attempted murder and weapon under disability.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot a woman on Interstate 71 earlier this year.

According to court records, 31-year-old Jordan Slocom received 63 months in prison as part of a plea deal.

The shooting happened back on April 16 in the area of I-71 and East North Broadway near Linden. Police were called to the scene on the report of a traffic accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation found Slocom became "irate with the driver, pulled out a firearm and shot her."