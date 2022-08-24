Man sentenced to 63 months for shooting driver on I-71 near Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot a woman on Interstate 71 earlier this year.
According to court records, 31-year-old Jordan Slocom received 63 months in prison as part of a plea deal.
The shooting happened back on April 16 in the area of I-71 and East North Broadway near Linden. Police were called to the scene on the report of a traffic accident.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
An initial investigation found Slocom became "irate with the driver, pulled out a firearm and shot her."
As part of the plea deal, Slocom was given 54 months for attempted murder with a firearm specification and nine months for weapon under disability.