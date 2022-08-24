Man sentenced for fatally shooting co-worker during dispute in east Columbus

Shannon Weaver pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of Aljuanta Counts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to a maximum of nearly 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his co-worker during a dispute in July 2020.

Shannon Weaver, 23, was sentenced to at least 14 to 19.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Aljuanta Counts, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

Weaver pleaded guilty in court Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm.

The shooting happened on July 8, 2020, in the Broadleigh area on the east side of Columbus.

Authorities found Counts lying in the middle of the street with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of Ruhl Avenue and Virginialee Road.

According to Tyack, Counts was shot twice. He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced dead.

Tyack said the Counts and Weaver were co-workers at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and had gotten in a dispute prior to the shooting. In court, Weaver said he felt threatened by Counts during the altercation.