Police: Marysville high school student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus

Staff members found an unloaded Ruger semi-automatic and a folding knife inside the student's backpack.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high school student was taken into custody after reportedly bringing a stolen firearm on a school bus Monday morning, according to the Marysville Division of Police.

Police responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Witnesses said they overheard a student talking about having a gun on the bus. A school staff member took possession of the student’s backpack after being notified and found a handgun, later identified as a Ruger semi-automatic.

When the bus arrived at the school, the backpack was turned over to a member of the building administration.

In addition to the handgun, a folding knife was also found. Police said no bullets were inside the handgun.

The weapons were turned in to police and the student was taken into custody.

Police later determined that the gun was stolen from a vehicle a few days prior. The student was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

No other students or staff members were injured during the incident.

“This is a strong reminder that ‘see/hear something, say something’ is a way to prevent a tragedy,” said Chief Tony Brooks. “If you or someone you know is struggling, please ask for help. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling, texting or chatting 988.”

For people in Marysville needing help, walk-in crisis hours are available at Maryhaven at the Mills Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we can keep our community safe. This serves as a great reminder that if you hear or see something, you need to do something. If you or your child hears or sees something, you can report it directly to a trusted school employee or submit your concern via our Stay Safe. Speak Up! system which is accessible on the district website ,” said Superintendent Diane Allen.