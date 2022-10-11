Man arrested after distributing underage sexual content on social media

Dustin Johnson, 36, was caught during an undercover operation by a Franklin County Sheriff's detective.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been arrested after sending sexual content involving a minor on a social media app to an undercover detective.

Dustin Johnson, 36, was caught during an undercover operation by a Franklin County Sheriff's detective. According to court records, Johnson sent sexual content involving a minor to the detective on the social media app MeetMe.

The detective set up a meeting with Johnson posing as a 14-year-old girl. Johnson then went to the agreed location in Columbus.

Johnson was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor Monday.