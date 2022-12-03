x
Crime

Sheriff: Man fatally shot in Lancaster, brother charged with aggravated murder

An investigation by detectives revealed that the man was involved in a dispute with his brother, 39-year-old Mickey Enmen.
Credit: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and his brother is in custody following a shooting in Lancaster Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Arter Road SW just after 1 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Matthew Enmen dead from a gunshot wound, a release from the sheriff's office says.

An investigation by detectives revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with his brother, 39-year-old Mickey Enmen. Mickey is in custody and is charged with aggravated murder.

It's unclear what led to the dispute. Detectives are still investigating the crime scene.

