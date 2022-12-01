Police: Man shot, 1-year-old girl injured during crash in northeast Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 700 block of East 2nd Avenue around 5:55 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and two other people, including a 1-year-old girl, were injured in a crash in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 700 block of East 2nd Avenue around 5:55 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole and the driver, a 22-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said while the man was driving westbound on East 2nd Avenue, another vehicle accelerated around him and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, causing him to crash. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Two people in the car, a 22-year-old woman and the toddler, were both injured due to the crash. Police described their conditions as stable.