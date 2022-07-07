Man accused of trying to abduct 6-year-old boy from festival in Franklin County indicted

The sheriff's office said 20-year-old Ketema Kuma Faye tried to take the boy from a charity festival in Brown Township on June 25.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in Franklin County last month was indicted on Thursday.

As Faye was about to lead the boy out of the festival, a volunteer asked Faye if the child was his. While Faye said yes, the child said no.

Volunteers quickly took control of the child and called 911. Faye was arrested shortly after the incident.

The sheriff's office said Faye was a worker at the festival, helping set up equipment.