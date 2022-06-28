Sheriff: Man charged for attempting to abduct 6-year-old boy at festival in Franklin County

The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old man grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old boy after the child exited a bounce house and led him toward the festival entrance.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An attempted child abduction at a charity festival Saturday in Franklin County was prevented thanks to an astute volunteer, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the event on Walker Road in Brown Township at approximately 1:44 p.m. on a report of the abduction attempt.

The sheriff's office said 20-year-old Ketema Kuma Faye had grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old boy after the child exited a bounce house. He then allegedly led the child away from the bounce house and toward the entrance of the festival.

A volunteer noticed "something amiss" and asked Faye if the child was his. The sheriff's office said the man answered, “Yes” and the child simultaneously answered, “No.”

Volunteers and some of the festival attendees quickly took control of the child.

Faye was taken into custody at the festival without incident by sheriff's deputies. He was charged with one count of abduction, a felony of the third degree.

In a release, the sheriff’s office commended the volunteers and attendees at the festival for their willingness to “see something, say something,” saying that their quick thinking and actions most likely stopped a child abduction.