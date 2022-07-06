Man indicted for Short North shooting

Robert Rogers Jr. is facing three charges in the indictment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly shooting two people in front of Union Café in the Short North Arts District.

An indictment was filed against Robert Rogers Jr., 24, for charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having a weapon under disability.

The shooing happened around 4 a.m. on June 26.

Arriving officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and police described his condition as stable.

Officers said a woman later walked into Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police said she is expected to survive.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court said Rogers was seen running from the scene. Police wrote in the filing that Rogers tossed a loaded handgun over a brick wall just before he was apprehended by police.

Police recovered the handgun.

Records state that Rogers admitted to detectives that he shot the man, but claimed he did it in self-defense. Additionally, he admitted to tossing the gun.

Rogers was arraigned on June 27 on a $25,000 bond. He posted bond June 30.