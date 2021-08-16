Murder trial for Emily Noble's husband delayed until 2022

Matheau Moore was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of Emily Noble in June.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The trial for the Westerville man accused of killing his wife has been delayed until 2022.

Matheau Moore appeared in court Monday where his defense asked the judge for a continuance on the original Sept. 7 trial date, citing the need to examine the “voluminous” discovery.

The judge agreed to move the trial to Feb. 15, 2022.

Moore was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of Emily Noble in June.

Noble was reported missing in May 2020. Her body wasn't found until nearly four months later.

A coroner's report found Noble died from a combination of multiple injuries to her head and neck. A 20-inch USB cord was found around her neck.

Investigators believe Moore killed his wife and then staged her death to look like a suicide.