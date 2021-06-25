Coroner confirms multiple injuries to head and neck led to Emily Noble's death

According to the coroner's report, a black, 20-inch USB cord was found around Noble's neck at the time her body was discovered.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed the cause of Emily Noble’s death on Friday, saying it was a combination of multiple injuries to her head and neck that ultimately killed the Westerville woman.

According to the coroner's report, a black, 20-inch USB cord was found around Noble's neck at the time her body was discovered.

Noble was reported missing by her husband, Matheau Moore, on May 25, 2020. It was months later before her body was found in a wooded area near her home.

Westerville police arrested Moore earlier this month in connection to her murder. His arrest came after an initial autopsy report and OSU’s Skeletal Biology Research Laboratory sent findings to a strangulation expert, who confirmed the cause of Noble’s death was homicide.

Investigators believe Moore killed Noble and then staged her death to look like a suicide.

The day of his arrest, Moore told reporters investigators were “making a mistake,” adding he did not kill his wife. Moore pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault during his arraignment.