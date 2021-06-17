Police: Emily Noble's husband arrested, charged with her murder

Matheau Moore was indicted in Delaware County on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police announced they have arrested and charged the husband of a woman who was reported missing last year and whose body was found months later.

Police said Matheau Moore was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Noble.

Moore was indicted in Delaware County on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

Noble was reported missing by Moore on May 24, 2020. Moore told police they had celebrated her 52nd birthday the evening before she disappeared and when he woke up the next day, she was gone.

Police said they searched the home soon after she was reported missing but found no indications of foul play.

Noble’s body was found on Sept. 16, 2020 in a wooded area near her home.