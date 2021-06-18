Emily Noble's husband pleads not guilty to murder charges; judge sets bond at $2.5 million

Matheau Moore was indicted this week in connection with the death of his wife.

The husband of a Westerville woman who was found dead nearly five months after she was reported missing pleaded not guilty to charges against him on Friday.



Matheau Moore was arrested Thursday and indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the death of Emily Noble.

After Moore entered his not guilty pleas, the judge set his bond at $2.5 million.

Moore reported Noble missing on May 25, 2020. Her body was found on Sept. 16, 2020.

Police said that the autopsy showed Noble had multiple face and neck fractures consistent with strangulation.