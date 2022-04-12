Police searching for juveniles accused in attempted robbery of 89-year-old in German Village

Police say the incident happened in the area of Reinhard Ave. and Purdy Alley on April 9 around 4:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify and locate four juveniles who were involved in the aggravated robbery of an 89-year-old man in German Village this past weekend.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Reinhard Ave. and Purdy Alley on April 9 around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in an alley adjacent to his home. At the same time, four juveniles came walking through the alley.

Police say the juveniles walked by the victim and briefly approached him asking to use his phone. The victim told the police he ignored them.

The juveniles then walked away to the intersection of the alley and Reinhard Ave. The group walked back toward the victim with two of them posting up in another alley interaction.

Police say one suspect, wearing a red sweatshirt with black pants and a backpack, pulled out a .40-caliber gun and tried to open the victim’s car door.

The suspect then fired a single round into the victim’s front driver’s side tire, flattening it. Police say the juveniles ran east down the adjacent alley after the shot was fired.