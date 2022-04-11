Morgan County man pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Robert Maxwell, 52, was arrested last week in McConnelsville.

MORGAN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Morgan County man pleaded not guilty to several child pornography charges on Monday.

Robert Maxwell, 52, was arrested on April 6 after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant on East Bone Road in McConnelsville, according to the sheriff's office.

Maxwell was charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, which is a second-degree felony. He was also charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, which is also a second-degree felony.

The sheriff's office said detectives also found conversations where Maxwell was speaking with another person to buy sex with a 10-year-old girl. The task force and the FBI is continuing their investigation and additional charges could be added later.

Maxwell is being held on a $100,000 bond.