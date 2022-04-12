2nd person charged in 2021 fatal shooting in northwest Columbus

Tristan Foor was found shot multiple times at the bottom of a stairwell on Jan. 27, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second person has been charged in the death of a 22-year-old man in northwest Columbus last year.

The Columbus Division of Police announced on Tuesday that 20-year-old Sydney Freshour has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tristan Foor on Jan. 27, 2021.

Officers were called to the scene on Aspen Pine Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. that night after a neighbor reported hearing "banging and violence" coming from a home.

When officers arrived, they found Foor shot multiple times at the bottom of a stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Foor’s death was the 20th homicide in Columbus last year.

Police said a short time later that 20-year-old Elias Malone walked up to officers who were guarding the scene and said he had a gun in his pocket.

While being interviewed by detectives, Malone admitted to shooting and killing Foor.

Since his arrest, Malone has been indicted for murder, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.



In Tuesday’s update, police said the investigation revealed that Freshour lured Foor to the scene so she and Malone could rob him.