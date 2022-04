Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 200 block of Stonecreek Court around 2:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in east Columbus early Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Their condition was later upgraded to stable.