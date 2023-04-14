Jury finds Columbus man guilty of shooting, killing man found in Alum Creek State Park

Baldrick is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. He faces a possible max prison sentence of life without parole for the aggravated murder charge.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A jury found a Columbus man guilty of shooting and killing another man whose body was found in Alum Creek State Park nearly two years ago, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

On June 28, 2021, a kayaker found the body of 37-year-old Timothy "Scottie" Marcum in a plastic tote floating in the water. His death was later ruled a homicide.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office recovered a video showing 44-year-old Timothy Baldrick shooting Marcum.

According to a complaint with the Delaware Common Pleas Court, Baldrick shot and killed Marcum between June 22 and June 28. Baldrick was arrested a week later.

After three and a half days of trial, Baldrick was found guilty of aggravated murder with a firearm specification and murder with a firearm specification, two counts of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.