Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in connection to body found inside bin at Alum Creek State Park

Timothy Baldrick's bond was set at $200,000 on Tuesday. If the 37-year-old posts bond, he will be subject to house arrest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bond has been set for the suspect charged in connection to the death of a man whose body was found inside a bin at Alum Creek State Park last week.

On the morning of June 28, authorities were called to the area of north Chesire Road and east of Africa Road after a kayaker found a bin with what was reported as a human leg inside.

The body was later identified as 37-year-old Timothy Robert Marcum of Columbus.

A final autopsy report will not be completed for several weeks, but the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said the cause of death is an apparent gunshot wound.

Baldrick was arrested on July 3 and is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.