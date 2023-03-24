Johnstown man sentenced after pleading guilty in Dublin man’s death

Last month, William Finnegan pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Seth Hadala.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Johnstown man will spend a minimum of eight years in prison after pleading guilty in a Dublin man’s death in 2020.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said a judge sentenced 43-year-old William Finnegan to eight to 12 years on Thursday for the death of 40-year-old Seth Hadala.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the Dublin Police Department was called to the 6000 block of Kendall Ridge Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. on the report of a fight.

When officers and medics arrived, they found Hadala lying on the floor, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office said Finnegan struck Hadala in the head and throat, causing death by blunt force trauma.

Finnegan was taken into custody and initially charged with murder.

On Feb. 21, 2023 near the end of jury selection, Finnegan informed the court that he no longer wanted a trial, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The following day, he entered a guilty plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.