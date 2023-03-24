Police: Man accused of approaching girl in Ohio State residence hall shower in custody

Ohio State said the man tailgated behind students to get into Scott House Residence Hall on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department said the man accused of getting into a residence hall and approaching a girl while she was taking a shower is in custody.

Police sent out a safety notice Friday regarding the incident that happened on Wednesday. They say the man tailgated behind students to get into Scott House Residence Hall around 12:15 p.m.

The man then went into a women's restroom. A student reported that the man knocked on her shower stall door and waved for her to join him in another stall and the student left immediately.

The suspect, who had not been identified at this time, is not a student, faculty or staff member, according to the university.

Just before 5 p.m., Ohio State police said the suspect was charged with burglary and thanked the Columbus Division of Police for assisting in his apprehension.

Additionally, Columbus police said the man is also a suspect in other related incidents off campus.