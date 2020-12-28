Johnstown man charged with murder after person found dead in Dublin home

Police were called to Kendall Ridge Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a fight.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin police and BCI are investigating a homicide that happened in Dublin Monday morning.

According to Dublin police, they were called to the 6000 block of Kendall Ridge Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a fight.

Officers found the victim, 40-year-old Seth Hadala, inside the home where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, 41-year-old William Finnegan of Johnstown, was at the scene and taken into custody without incident. Finnegan faces a muder charge.

Court documents filed to the Franklin County Municipal Court say Hadala was on the floor with Finnegan on top punching him repeatedly in the head until Hadala was unconscious.

The Dublin Police Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, continues to investigate this incident.