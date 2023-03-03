Police ID suspect in fatal shooting at southeast Columbus gas station

A warrant for murder has been filed for the arrest of 22-year-old Malike Miller.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified and charged a 22-year-old man in a fatal shooting at a southeast Columbus gas station earlier this month.

The Columbus Division of Police announced Tuesday they have charged Malike Miller with murder for the shooting back on March 3.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Sheetz gas station, located at 3999 Hamilton Road near Groveport.

Police say 23-year-old Jared Porter was found inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition. Porter was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:41 a.m.

A warrant has been filed for Miller’s arrest. Police said he was last seen in a Buick Regal with Ohio plate number JNF9978.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, video surveillance showed Miller in shootout with Porter while in front of the gas station.