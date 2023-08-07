Franklin County Coroner's Office identifies suspect killed in shootout with Columbus police officers

Two central Ohio men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the 19-year-old suspect who was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Columbus Thursday.

In an update Monday, the coroner's office said Abdisamad Ismali was pronounced dead on the side of Interstate 70 eastbound near West Mound Street where the shootout took place. An officer was also seriously wounded.

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, the Whitehall Division of Police said a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers dealership on North Hamilton Road.

Sgt. Joe Albert with the Columbus Division of Police said officers, shortly thereafter, responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road. Whitehall police said the bank robbery suspects were the same suspects who stole the Porsche.

Albert said officers followed the suspects onto I-70 eastbound where the pursuit ended near West Mound Street. At some point during the encounter, Albert said gunfire was exchanged in the area, though he could not specify exactly where.

Sgt. Joe Albert with the Columbus Division of Police said officers, shortly thereafter, responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road. Whitehall police said the bank robbery suspects were the same suspects who stole the Porsche.

Albert said officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound where the pursuit ended near West Mound Street. At some point during the encounter, Albert said gunfire was exchanged in the area, though he could not specify exactly where.

One officer was shot in the leg and Ismail was killed. Columbus police said eight officers were involved in the shooting, but they have not released their identities.

Jama and Darod allegedly fled from the scene on foot, avoiding apprehension. Officers found two firearms at the scene: a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a semiautomatic handgun.

The wounded officer was taken by his partner to Grant Medical Center. The injured officer was initially listed in critical condition. He was then taken into surgery, according to police, and his condition was subsequently described as "stable."

Police said the two other suspects, Jama and Darod, ran away from the scene, south of the interstate.

On Friday morning, police arrested Darod in the 1200 block of John McCoy Circle in the North Linden area. Jama was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Turkey.