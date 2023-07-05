2 men wounded in shooting at Sawyer Park

Witnesses at the scene told police they were there to watch fireworks and hang out when gunfire broke out. Detectives recovered 52 shell casings from the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were injured after multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at a park in the Mount Vernon neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Sawyer Park on North 20th Avenue just before 1:20 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Witnesses at the scene told police they were there to watch fireworks and hang out when gunfire broke out.

Detectives recovered 52 shell casings from the scene. Police were also notified of two shooting victims — an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man — who arrived at two separate hospitals.

One of them arrived at Ohio State East Hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries. The other was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and his condition was described as stable.

Police do not have information on possible suspects at this time.