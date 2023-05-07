1 killed in Italian Village shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a reported shooting in the Italian Village neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a reported shooting in the Italian Village neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the report in the 700 block of Kerr Street between Hull Alley and Warren Street just before 12:15 a.m.

Police said one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.

There’s currently no information on a possible suspect.